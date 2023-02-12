State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,213,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

