State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $184.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $190.03.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

