State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,087 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

