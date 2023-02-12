State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 16,880 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

