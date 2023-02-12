PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.5 %

PCH stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.