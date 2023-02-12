State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

