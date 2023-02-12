STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at $414,133,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading

