O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $825.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $818.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.46. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

