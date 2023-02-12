Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,068,794 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,517.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 1.1 %

DNA stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.