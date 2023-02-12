Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.25. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

