Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.25. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $44.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
Institutional Trading of Lyft
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.