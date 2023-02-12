Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Lyft by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lyft by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lyft by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Lyft by 43.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

