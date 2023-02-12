Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,515.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,551.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

