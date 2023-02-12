Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

