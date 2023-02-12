Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 570 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.68 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

