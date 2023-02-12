Andrew J. Grethlein Sells 384,719 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GERN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
