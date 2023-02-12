Andrew J. Grethlein Sells 384,719 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Geron Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Geron by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,584,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

