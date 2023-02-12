Morgan Stanley Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,024,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 742,314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Under Armour by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

