Scotiabank Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Sector Outperform”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after buying an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.