Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STC. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $70.85.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

