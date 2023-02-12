Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Up 1.6 %

TEF stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 381.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,302.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,660,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 1,003,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 652,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.