Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Telefónica Stock Up 1.6 %
TEF stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 381.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,660,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 1,003,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 652,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,594,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
