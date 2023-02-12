TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

