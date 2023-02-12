Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,757,000 after purchasing an additional 444,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

