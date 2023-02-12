Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $86.00 at Truist Financial

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SSTK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

NYSE SSTK opened at $79.67 on Friday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

