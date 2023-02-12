Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $66.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.