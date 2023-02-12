Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.
Tapestry stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
