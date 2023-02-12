Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

