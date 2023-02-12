Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.50.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.72. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.