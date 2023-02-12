Barclays Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $158.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,093,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,833,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,548,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

