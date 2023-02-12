Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.13.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

