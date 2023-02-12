Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,872.68.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,515.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,551.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

