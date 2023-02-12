Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.13.

CPRI opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

