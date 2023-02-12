Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAIN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Rain Oncology has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $265.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Oncology news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,240,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

