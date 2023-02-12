Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Stephens

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

DCOM opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $459,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $459,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,074 shares in the company, valued at $209,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,726 shares of company stock worth $6,761,545. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 547,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

