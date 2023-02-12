BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $66.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

D stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

