Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.27. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,219,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

