CVS Health’s (CVS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.65.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 53,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 208,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.