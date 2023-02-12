CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

