Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

NYSE APTV opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

