Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.