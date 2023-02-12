Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

