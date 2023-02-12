Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

