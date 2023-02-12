IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $485.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.54 and a 200-day moving average of $398.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

