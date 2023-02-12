Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,000,757,000 after purchasing an additional 440,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,409,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 400,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,695,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.