Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $27,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $465,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $25.35 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

