Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

