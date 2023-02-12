Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,272,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SBGI opened at $19.43 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

