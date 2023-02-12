Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

