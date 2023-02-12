United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

UAL stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

