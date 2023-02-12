Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,417 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $347.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $411.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

