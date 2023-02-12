Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,803 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

