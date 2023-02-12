DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.