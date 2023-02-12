Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Encore Wire by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

